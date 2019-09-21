Climate change deniers should not hold public office. Global warming is a scientific fact, despite the Koch brothers misinformation campaign, and our response to this threat will determine whether the planet lives or dies.
Those are strong words, but in an age where over a million species are threatened and our president is rolling back environmental regulations at an astonishing speed, our lives depend on having elected officials who will take immediate climate action.
LD 11 is represented by Senator Leach, Rep. Finchem, and Rep. Roberts. I encourage them to make a public statement about their views on this issue. I’d also like to personally invite them and the rest of the public to a free climate presentation at the Joel Valdez Library on Sat Oct 5 at 1 p.m. in the downstairs meeting room.
Let’s work on this problem together. Our voices matter. Our choices matter. Our votes matter.
Carol Fiore
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.