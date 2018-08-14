As a Tucson resident of 40 years, I am proud of being a desert rat, especially during our long summers. Unfortunately, our summers are noticeably hotter and drier. According to NOAA, 2018 is currently on pace to be the fourth hottest year on record (following the three previous years, which were hotter). Climate change is clearly happening now. Climate change is not only threatening human health, it is exacerbating wildfires and stressing wildlife.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is hauling over 1.5 million gallons of water to help wildlife around the state. Forest closures due to wildfire are affecting this fall’s hunt season. Insects such as ticks and mosquitoes are expanding their ranges, threatening the health of both wildlife and humans. We need climate action now. We must speak up and demand that our politicians take action at local, state, and federal levels to combat climate change. We must reduce carbon emissions. Those we vote into positions of power should be committed to human health and the welfare of our environment.
Trica Oshant Hawkins
North side
