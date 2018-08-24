Climate Change occurs naturally all the time. We are in the Holocene Interglacial at present. It was significantly warmer during the two Holocene Climate Optimums 6-8000 years ago and 3,500 to 5000 years ago when atmospheric Carbon Dioxide (CO2) was much lower than now. We are now in the Modern Warm Period, the coolest warm Period in the Holocene. Emission of CO2 , not Carbon, has a negligible effect on climate as shown by the Vostok and Greenland ice cores. The increased warming effect now being propagated is strictly government propaganda to increase taxes and control of the citizenry. By the present striking cooling of the sun and altered oceanic oscillations, many observers believe the next significant temperature move will be down. Don't sell your long johns.
Richard Switer
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.