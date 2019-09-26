We can no more stop the earth’s shifting regional weather conditions than we can stop the shifting of the planet’s tectonic plates. Mankind adjusts to changes in climate. It always has and always will.
We must do whatever we can to reduce mankind’s impact on planet Earth. We must protect the planet from our increasing population and the pollution of the air, water and ground. In the past we cleared forests, woodlands and prairies for development and agriculture. We dammed many of the major rivers. We eliminated populations of wildlife. We’ve done things to begin to repair the damage and we need to do more.
Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild has recommended the planting of millions of trees. In Pima County and the City of Tucson we could begin by replanting communities of native trees and shrubs in the riparian woodlands and floodplains and reintroducing extirpated species.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
