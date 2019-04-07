EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler recently dismissed climate change as being 50 to 70 years out. I imagine there are muddy farmers in Nebraska who will argue with that.
At least climate change is finally being accepted as a real thing. The difference of opinion is whether it is human-caused or not. Those on either side can trot out data and scientists to back their position. Regardless of the accuracy of the data or the veracity of the scientists, the solution seems to be simple.
If the crisis is purely a natural event, humans cannot effectively intervene. If humans are causing the crisis, humans can make the necessary corrections. Logic says humans should make the corrections for if it is truly a natural event, we will have lost only the effort we made. If it is truly human-caused, we will have quite possibly saved the world.
As Nike urges, Just Do It!
Dale Emmel
Southeast side
