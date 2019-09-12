A recent writer to the Star stated the "left" has no facts to support concerns over global warming. I suggest everyone who believes there is a lack of evidence to support the existential threat we face simply Google "Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change." They will find numerous reports drawn from worldwide studies providing all the facts any rational person would need to understand this threat. It is clearly time for naysayers to pull their heads out of the sand.
Lance Erie
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.