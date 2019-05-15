A recent letter began, “The Earth's magnetic field strongly influences the content and flow of the atmosphere....", and goes on to argue that based on recent increased wandering of the magnetic pole, human-caused climate change is insignificant. Let’s examine that statement: I’m a scientist, I follow the literature on climate science and haven’t run into anything like this. Well, turns out in 2015 a neuroscientist and his student published a paper in a non-refereed journal, that claimed the rise of Co2 is caused by a decrease in the strength of the earth’s magnetic field. There is no support for this claim, which is easily refuted. Further, the shifting position of the pole is not tied to any change in field strength.
99.9999% of all scientists recognize that climate change is real, and caused by humans. We can treat this as the crisis it is and begin to take all necessary steps, or we can watch civilization crumble in the coming century.
Katy Garmany
West side
