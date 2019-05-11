The earth's magnetic field strongly influences the content and flow of the atmosphere. In recent centuries, the field's magnetic north has been relatively stable and close to geometric north. From 1900 to 1980 there was very little shift in magnetic north (1 mile or so per year); however, beginning around 1980 the shift in magnetic north rapidly accelerated - now moving approximately 30 miles per year. The specific impacts on climate due to the magnetic field shift are not yet fully understood; however, the shift will certainly impact the atmosphere's flow and, thus. the climate. Scientists have reported studies that correlate the magnetic field shift with changes in tropical rainfall - future studies will likely show many other impacts on climate.
The bottom line is this: If the magnetic pole (and field) shift continues, the impact on climate change will be far greater than any greenhouse gas effect or any puny effort by mankind to "change the weather".
Dale Clements
Oro Valley
