About 6 million years ago man first appeared in Africa and the world was able to keep itself in a reasonable ecological balance.
Humans gained knowledge and were able to use tools and natural resources to improve their lives.
They farmed, fished, cut trees and killed animals for food. We moved on to drilling, digging the gifts of the earth.
We began to fight over everything real and imagined with more lethal weapons.
The ecology of the Blue Marble we live on slowly started to become imperceptibly unbalanced and we did not notice.
We produced more humans and used the natural resources for our benefit.
Our population today 7.7 billion by 2050 9.7 billion
We have reached a point that our only home may eventually become unsustainable.
As we improved our living standards we further disrupted the ecological balance.
Are we in an evolutionary experiment that will self-correct?
As the number of refugees increases because of global warming will we be able to sustain them.
Donald Plummer
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.