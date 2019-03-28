Looking Ahead
What if we knew in advance how to save lives? Leading Physician’s Committee for Responsible Medicine, Dr. Neal Barnard says: “Meat and dairy products are key drivers of colorectal cancer and prostate cancer, respectively. And both of these product categories contribute to the epidemic of cardiovascular disease.”
Out of the Wreckage author George Monbiot says avoiding dairy and meat is “the best possible chance we have of preventing climate chaos and break-down.” That frees land the size of Africa for forests to regenerate, pull CO2 from the atmosphere, and stabilize our climate.
In The Unihabitable Earth: Life After Warming, David Wallace-Wells says, “If we get to two degrees of warming, predictions are that we will have killed 150 million people from the small particulate pollution alone...We could save 26 trillion dollars in the global economy just by 2030, which is a very fast return, if we decarbonize quickly.”
Deidra Smith
East side
