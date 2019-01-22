Does anyone else think, as i do, that the reason Trump has shut down the government is not because he really wants a wall — he had two years to bring that up with a Republican Congress — but because he lost the House to the Democrats and he doesn’t want them to have any say in the running of our government. What better way to do that than to manufacture a crisis and shut everything down?
Mitch McConnell is colluding with the president by refusing to bring a bill, already passed with bipartisan support in the House, to the Senate floor.
The Republicans had their two years to do their damage: pass a huge tax cut primarily benefitting the wealthy; securing another anti-abortion judge; and removing hundreds of regulations designed to protect the environment.
Now that the American public voted for a majority of Democrats in the House, Trump is taking his ball and going home. He never wants to play unless he can “win.”
Beth Dingman
Green Valley
