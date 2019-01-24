Re: the 1/23/19 letter “Sad specimen' piece by Will was excellent”
The writer identifies as a card-carrying liberal/moderate and admits that he doesn’t often peruse the Star’s conservative editorial content. But he caught the headline of a column by conservative George Will that reflects negatively on President Trump and then lauds the Star for true, fair and balanced opinion articles. When we on the political right open the Star, we first devour the writings of those with whom we disagree. After all, how else can we learn and grow? The liberal writer is content reading what other liberals tell him about conservative thinking. Maybe we can begin narrowing the Great Divide by talking directly to each other.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
