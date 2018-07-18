Re: the July 18 column "Critics of Trump-Putin summit are missing the point."
Ever since the Star took on Tribune Content Agency some strange new columnists have shown up, one being Rachel Marsden. This former Fox News parrot now writes from Paris. Parisians allegedly drink lots of absinthe, which is said to drive one insane. Perhaps Marsden should lay off the stuff for a while.
In her column she exhibits a fundamental misunderstanding of relations between the USA and Russia and even doubts the validity of the Mueller indictments. She seems to think that espionage is just boys playing. She appears to take seriously Putin's ludicrous "offer" to "cooperate" in the investigation of Russian influence in our elections.
She says that "rapprochement" is too important to allow the Mueller indictments "get in the way of it." Rapprochement? Really?
William E. Gandy
Foothills
