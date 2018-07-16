At the Senate Hearing on July 12, the senators were very concerned that FBI Agent Peter Strzok cheated on his wife, something none of them nor any elected official, has ever done. They nevertheless persist in ignoring the fact, clearly stated under oath in public, that Russia meddled in our recent elections. Putin may now continue to influence the vote in 2018 as well as in the 2020 presidential election, thanks to the president's denial and the government's ostrich response.
On a separate but related subject, on the very same day the president criticized Britain's Theresa May for her soft handling of the UK Brexit vote. The UK Prime Minister recognizes that Putin's flood of false and misleading advertising played a part in influencing that British vote, in a manner similar to that used to sway the vote in the US 2016 presidential elections.
Coincidence?
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.