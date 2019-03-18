Though these kinds of unfair and illegal activities have been ongoing since the founding of "elite" universities, it is nevertheless positive that it has been exposed. This nation flourished as a meritocracy where the best person for a job gets it and the most promising students are educated in our best universities to produce the next generation of our nation's intellectual leaders.
When the children of wealthy "elite" parents are given unfair advantages to gain admission into top schools, we all suffer as it cheapens the meaning of an "elite" education and prevents the truly special students (who exist in all races, genders, and classes) from achieving their natural potential. Imagine (e.g.) how different our world would be if Nikola Tesla (inventor of our electrical grid and the radio) were unable to earn a proper university education.
To resurrect faith in our nation's "elite" institutions, all people involved in this scandal must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Excellence cannot be bought - it must be earned.
Dr. Michael Pravica
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.