Great strides have been made in medical science. The point of origin of the Ebola virus in Central African has been pinpointed. Now we are also very close to understanding the morphology of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) which surfaced in the D.C. area in early summer 2016. It rapidly mutated from partisan politics into pathological Trump-hatred within Democratic Party circles, but apparently became full-blown TDS inside the Loretta Lynch DOJ. Three years later, the scourge has metastasized into Mueller Report Collusion Delusion (CD). Unfortunately the National Institute of Health currently believes that just "draining the swamp" will not eradicate TDS and CD. All Americans are urged to be vaccinated for idiocy.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.