Now, we can stop with this slander against President Trump that he was in collusion with Russia and was elected wrongfully. Not. I wonder what the next lie they will use to try to bring down our President of the USA. He is a man who works with strong work ethics, who works often while Congress goes on vacations. Yes, he stays behind and works for the betterment of our Nation and all he gets is slander, accusations, hate news, resisting the things he wants to get done, like the Border Wall. We now have a national crisis with all these illegals coming in unvetted. So laying that issue aside which troubles me a lot, I know our President is looking for legal ways to stop the entering of illegal immigration and I can only hope that the DNC will join arms with him and get many issues done for America. We have more jobs, lower taxes, treaties with allies. I give him a thumbs up!
Joan Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.