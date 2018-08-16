We the people support President Trump and the things he is trying to do. The national press, in its single minded relentless attack on him, personally, and anyone or anything associated with him, including his marriage and his relatives, is a serious distortion of everyone's concept of a free and neutral service that should simply report news. Reports that always begin - "President Trump's controversial tweet yesterday..." and "the Trump administration's heartless policy of separating small children from their loving families..." are highly misleading to large sectors of American voters.
What is so controversial about a tweet? Most of us are capable of ignoring it and waiting for policy to catch up, which it rarely does. In the meantime, maybe it's good to know what is running across the president's mind. It beats the secrecy that permeates much of politics. And the separation policy began with Obama, and most people are willing to blame the parents, for putting their children in harm's way, and foreign governments for not protecting their citizens.
Bernie Stannus
Oro Valley
