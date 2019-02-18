Re: the Feb. 17 column "Trump's self-indulgent 'emergency' not the real crisis."
You don't exaggerate much do you.
Incredible.
In your effort to call so much an emergency in your world, you miss the point that strengthening our border will definitely stop people from coming in with drugs and making the US a hell-hole in many inner-cities, where you draw your reader base from. ICE and border agents say so.
You don't hate (Trump and the GOP) much do you?
You aren't totally biased and prejudiced, are you?
You don't unfairly pick and choose what to print in your editorials, do you?
You are what is so wrong with a city that is quite impoverished in itself, and feeds on an inferiority complex.
Why don't you, as a confirmed Socialist (Progressive/Liberal/Activist), move to Venezuela, Cuba, China, North Korea?
And take the inner-city haters with you.
You might all be very happy in your new habitats.
John Vandehey
Oro Valley
