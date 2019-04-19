It's time for Senator to come out of the closet. No, I don't mean about her sexuality. It seems as though being an openly bisexual woman is the only truth she seems to be able to tell.
I'm talking about her coming out of the Political Closet. Her actions and votes have demonstrated that she is not Democrat. The latest was her unwillingness to sign on with the 46 other Democratic Senators with a bill that would expand the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit. The only one who did not!
I have never liked or trusted her. I did not vote for her in Democratic Primary and I held my nose and voted for her in the General Election. I hope we get a true Democrat to Primary her in 2024.
Thom Melendez
Midtown
