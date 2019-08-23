One might think it’s un-American to promote indefinite detention of undocumented immigrant’s children but tragically in today’s America it’s not. This move only serves one real purpose and it’s not deterrence, it’s corporate greed. Federal data indicates that some 60% of detainees are held in private for profit institutions. These facilities are not less expensive, costing as much as $50 per day per person more to operate. The private prison industry is a $4 billion corporate swamp.
With the removal of time limits on the holding of undocumented children the commoditization of immigrants is complete. They have become a major profit source for human traffickers, corporate agribusiness and the private prison industry. What could be more 2019 American than bigger corporate profits?
It time to treat these people as human beings not as some commodity to be traded on the futures exchange.
John Sartin
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.