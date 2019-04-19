We Americans are not all white. We are not all Christians. We are not all heterosexuals. But, we do share one common trait. We are all here because of immigration. We are all ancestors of immigrants, or we are immigrants ourselves. Even Native Americans. You would think, because of this common bond that we would welcome immigrants. That we would give them extra special treatment. Especially those coming from difficult and dangerous circumstances. Now that we are here, do we selfishly close the door behind us and stop others? I think we are better than that. Let's welcome our fellow human beings looking for a better life. We're here because others left the door open for us. Let's keep the door open for others as well.
Ray Lindstrom
Oro Valley
