Re: the May 12 article "Gun violence is political, and politics must end it."
After two opinion pieces about guns on the editorial page I feel obligated to write about Common Sense Gun Control. These authors offer the typical hand wringing pleas for stopping "Gun Violence." The weapon owning public is NOT going to surrender their CONSTITUTIONALLY PROTECTED weapons. That being said let's talk about criminals and weapons. There is arguably 300 million legally owned weapons in the USA by around 150 million people. These owners pose little if any threat to public safety. Criminals on the other hand by definition do pose a threat to public safety. I propose "Common Sense Criminal Control." If you steal a gun, use a gun in the commission of a crime, are an accomplice to a gun crime, a felon in possession of a gun, etc. you are automatically liable for life in prison or the death penalty. The latter being my preference. COMMON SENSE CRIMINAL CONTROL
Mark Wurz
Northwest side
