Henry David Thoreau described common sense as genius dressed in work clothes.
If common sense was the prerequisite used to elect members of congress and the president this country would operate a lot more efficiently..
A person with common sense would not be in a position to be investigated for every potential infraction or illegal act and people in congress would not have to spend valuable time on committee investigations rather than offering bills to solve the county's problems.
A common sense president working with a common sense congress would not pass a budget with a deficit and common sense department managers would not require more money to operate than was necessary. Deficits and the national debt would not exist.
Regardless of party affiliation we need candidates with common sense and the ability to focus on the needs of the country instead of subpoenas and needless hearings.
Charles Nedrow
Northwest side
