Re: the July 4 letter "Comparing liberals and conservatives."
A letter printed today opined that the liberals only say, "Help me; I deserve it", counter poised that conservatives say: "Stop whining; start achieving."
I found this quite grating. The notion that republicans or democrats are superior humans per se is clearly a delusion. For example, my former boss when I worked in the U.S,. House of Representatives was the fonder of the Young Americans for Freedom and the American Conservative Union. He was also Ronald Reagan's first campaign manager, a very conservative Catholic who railed against gay people on the House floor all the time. And then, my boss, was arrested for soliciting sex from a 16-year old boy in DC. And we all know about Clinton having oral sex in the Oval Office. Both Republicans and Democrats do immoral things. And the more somebody accuses others, the more you should question their motives. Often they are deflecting attention from themselves.
Dennis Embry
Foothills
