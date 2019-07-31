The letter writer in Saturday's paper of “Trump isn’t the only narcissistic president” compares – to use a cliché - apples to oranges. Mister Trump (not my “president”) is over the top when it comes to narcissism. I think everybody would agree that it takes someone with narcissistic tendencies to want to be president, but there’s a world of difference between the use of personal pronouns and ordering the display of military might on Independence Day. President Obama, son of a single parent who was raised by his grandparents, told his personal experiences to illustrate the opportunities in this country. As is often said, WHAT IF Obama had displayed tanks and airplanes on the 4th? Just sayin’.
Lois Smith
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.