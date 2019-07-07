Re: the July 4 letter "Comparing liberals and conservatives."
Liberals: representational government, free of prejudice, tolerant, open-minded. Writer McKinney has a simplistic, narrow-minded, and mean-spirited view of the difference. It's a good bet the writer has never known homelessness, hunger, poverty, and lack of opportunity because of these. America can't fix the world, but Americans CAN offer empathy, compassion, and a hand up to those who cannot break out of the endless cycle of the above problems. Her view reinforces the idea that all "entitlement" programs are a free hand out to lazy, no good losers who won't work hard. There could be nothing further from the truth.
Judy Bullington
West side
