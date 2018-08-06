As we examine those who seek to serve us in offices at the federal, state and local levels, there is an article that was proposed at the Constitutional Convention in 1787 which stated, "No person holding any office of profit or trust under them (the United States), shall, without the consent of the Congress, accept of any present, emolument and, office or title of any kind whatever from any King, Prince, or foreign state."
There are regulations that have been updated at many levels of government which have partially taken into consideration influence on voting from individuals and groups in other nations as well as individuals and organizations within our nation seeking to apply leverage at the local level. It would be well for us to take how our present responsibilities of voting to be both a history lesson and an exercise in critical thinking.
John Hughes
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.