Observing the antics of both parties in this political season is enlightening. The Republicans have President Trump's campaign promises as the base for their platform while the Democrats have not clearly outlined their platform. They did vow to take the "crumbs" back to the government from the people. From the Democrats the voice loudest in the political arena is to impeach Trump. The Republicans tout the economic performance.
The Democratic rhetoric is mostly emotional with a preponderance of one liners. The Republicans search deeper for facts and present them wherever there is a chance for a fair presentation. A fair outlet is most difficult in today's environment. The main outlet for the Republicans is Fox cable news. Fox cable news is considered toxic to the Democrats. The Democrats have all the alphabet cable and news outlets to disseminate their information. President Trump offsets this unlevel playing field by using twitter, personal interviews and rallies. Having a booming economy helps the Republicans to partially offset the media bias.
This is an interesting political season. Could the political season be titled "Competence vs Likability"?
John Ricketson
Sahuarita
