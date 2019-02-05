Mexico will pay for the wall. Repeat, ad infinitum. Having broken and forgotten that promise, Trump now asks taxpayers to bail him out by paying $5.7 billion. There is no emergency, defined as something in need of an immediate response. Trump’s wall could not be built for years even if construction started today. Thus, no emergency, or, if there is one Trump’s wall is an inadequate response by definition.
Many miles of the border are on the Rio Grande, meaning the wall there would have to be built on the U.S. side, ceding part of the U.S.A. to Mexico, or on the Mexican side, by stealing part of Mexico. Democrats and Republicans along the border oppose the wall, as do many private landowners whose land would have to be taken by the government to build it.
All of this is true regardless of how much untreated sewage Trump discharges from his mouth onto the floor of the House during the SOTU.
Grant Winston
Marana
