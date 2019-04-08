Our lightning speed news cycles and our limited attention spans most likely have contributed to many Americans forgetting that George W. Bush proposed comprehensive immigration reform in 2007. Democrats were on board with most of his policies but Bush's own party sunk the legislation. And now here we are 12 years later, facing a possible economic crisis, an ongoing crisis for migrants and two political parties continually unable to move on an issue most Americans want to see resolved in a bi-partisan manner. As Cinco de Mayo approaches, with a shortage of avocados as a possibility, will our elected officials finally come to the table to discuss our countries serious issues?
Of course this final sentence is tongue in cheek, but as serious pleas seem not to be working maybe a little dark humor will.
Fran McNeely
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.