Re: the Jan. 31 letter to the editor "Fact Check belongs in Opinion section."
The letter from a Trump supporter stating the Fact Check should be moved to the opinion page is a prime example of the problem facing compromise when facts are called fake news. The population wants to see political compromise but rational people cannot compromise truth by denial of facts.
Policy differences and interpretation of facts can be rationally discussed but facts cannot be compromised. To reject facts out of hand is irrational, hence there can be little hope for compromise between people dealing in facts and those refusing to recognize them. Hopefully there are enough politicians in the former category to overcome those in the latter and impasse will be avoided. I feel that's a long shot judging by what Trump and his minions espouse.
John Kuisti
West side
