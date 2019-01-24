I preface this letter by stating that I do not support Trump or a border wall.
The State of the Union address is a non-issue. Trump will give an address, it will be covered by the media; however, it will not be held in the House.
Border wall funding in exchange for a temporary solution to the DACA recipients makes very little sense. Given Trump’s true position regarding DACA, a three-year deal will simply be that--- a deal to be quickly withdrawn as soon as the three-year period ends.
I am not smart enough to represent Arizona in Congress; however, may I suggest this starting position. Why not provide funding for border security other than the wall in exchange for temporary protected status for DACA recipients as a compromise? Trump gives up the wall and the Democrats do not get a permanent solution for DACA.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.