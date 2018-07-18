The primary qualities Americans should value in a Supreme Court justice are as follow:
A jurist who will faithfully interpret the Constitution as-written; will uphold the separation of powers allowing Congress to do the legislating; and will apply the law impartially. Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been nominated by President Trump to serve as associate justice on the Supreme Court, and he comports with all of these primary qualities.
Kavanaugh has a stellar record and reputation, serving as a federal judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for over a decade. He actively serves his community and is a loving husband and father. He is clearly qualified for the task to serve the American people as our next associate justice.
Sens.McCain and Flake, Judge Brett Kavanaugh should be swiftly confirmed to the Supreme Court.
Jack Tirrell
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.