Re: the Feb. 17 guest column "An aging population in the US will need immigrant caregivers."
Why is it that the left in general, and Frank Pierson in particular, continue to insist that anyone who supports the building of the wall is opposed to immigration? Nothing can be further from the truth. In fact, many who support the wall would agree with Mr. Pierson's assertion that we need more immigration to address the increasing need for more caregivers.
His depiction of the recent Build the Wall Town Hall held in Quail Creek is filled with inaccuracies. At no time did any member of the panel "plea with the audience for dollars to build a tiny wall." In fact, panel members specifically stated that requesting donations was not the purpose of holding the town hall. As usual, Mr. Pierson confuses legal versus illegal immigration, and unfortunately and typically feels it necessary to employ the age/race card in his argument by referring to the attendees as an "elderly, white audience." Sad indeed.
Rich Ulery
Green Valley
