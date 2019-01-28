After a temper tantrum that lasted 35 days, President Donald Trump has absolutely nothing to show for it... Well, that's not entirely true, in 35 days he inflicted unnecessary pain on hard-working Americans. President Trump and his partner in crime Wilbur Ross displayed to the American people how out of touch, and disrespectful their administration really is.
You have millionaires who can't remotely relate to the American people displaying their lack of empathy by telling federal employees that have not seen a paycheck for a month to essentially put their expenses on a tab. We aren't living in a dive bar, you can't put the mortgage, groceries, insulin medication, and the chemotherapy on a tab.
President Trump stated that federal employees were okay with the shutdown, that could not be farther from the truth. All of this for a wall that 71 percent of Americans don't believe in, a wall that is impractical, and would only act as a monument to his hatred. Congratulations, Mr. President.
Cesar Fierros
Southwest side
