Re: the March 5 column "If companies won't raise pay, Congress will try to do it for them."
What's good for the goose should be good for the gander. Nir Kaissar's column suggests that Congress should raise pay if companies don't. This ignores how governments negotiate contracts for goods and services they receive. Often, businesses are pressured to pay lower compensation than that received by governmental employees. If governments are concerned about fair pay practices, they should look at their own purchasing practices first. Then, when their contracts are paying contractor's employees the same as governmental employees, they'll be entitled to mandate "fair" wages to the private sector.
Larry Shoemaker
Oro Valley
