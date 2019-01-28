Experts recommendations on border security trumps politicians recommendations on border security. Security experts assessment on security of events trump politicians security assessments. Also, running into a wall proves the point that it is unmovable and one has to go around the wall which funnels one directly into the unwelcome party awaiting for the one with the bruised nose.
Failure to pass a budget causing part or all of the government to close should have some immediate repercussions for the congressional persons. I suggest that large penalties be assessed and collected, individually, from the Congressional persons each day the budget is due and not passed. If after 30 days the budget has not passed only a simple majority would be required to pass the budget.
Another cup of coffee brought me back to reality. The world of sanity was nice. I'm going to have to limit my coffee intake.
.
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
