Dear U.S. senators: The House did its constitutional duty, voting to reject the president's declaration of a national emergency. It's time to step up, recognized your Article 1 powers and responsibilities and also vote to reject that declaration! If you are worried that doing so might endanger your re-election, I can only ask you, why bother? You took an other to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. If you can't/won't do that, you don't deserve to have been elected in the first place, never mind being re-elected.

Norman Patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments