Dear U.S. senators: The House did its constitutional duty, voting to reject the president's declaration of a national emergency. It's time to step up, recognized your Article 1 powers and responsibilities and also vote to reject that declaration! If you are worried that doing so might endanger your re-election, I can only ask you, why bother? You took an other to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. If you can't/won't do that, you don't deserve to have been elected in the first place, never mind being re-elected.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.