Kudos to Catherine Rampell for her column about abolishing Congress. While tongue in cheek, she drove home the point that Congress has increasingly abdicated its responsibilities. By allowing personal greed to take precedent over the public good, our representatives have truly earned their 11 percent approval rating. The inability to find common ground on issues out of fear of alienating corporate donors, is a sad reflection on their priorities.
In the age of Trump, a majority of our representatives have served as collective sycophants rather than exercising their constitutional responsibility to provide oversight and a check on presidential power. Allowing the president to spend money Congress denied, and then reallocate money that Congress approved for other purposes, begs the question as to who actually holds the “power of the purse.”
We can’t abolish Congress but perhaps we need to vote to abolish many of the people we send there.
Ron Andrea
SaddleBrooke
