I firmly believe that after Friday's indictments of 12 Russian GRU members for attacking our elections, action must be taken. As their constituent, I insist that Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain and Rep. Martha McSally ensure the following:
1. No Trump/Putin summit, or an American note taker must be present.
2. No judicial/Supreme Court/Cabinet confirmations until the Special Counsel investigation is complete
3. Protect Rosenstein and Mueller
4. Co-sponsor and pass Ron Wyden's PAVE act to require paper ballots to protect our elections
5. Pass only bipartisan legislation until the Mueller investigation is complete.
Russian hacking has been confirmed by the Intelligence Community and the bipartisan Senate committee. If Arizona's elected officials can't or won't stand up for our country, then they must resign. They took an oath to protect against enemies both foreign and domestic, so they must do it.
Jan Roberson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.