Arizona and the Land and Water Conservation Fund have something in common — they both offer a lot more than meets the eye. Since its inception in 1964, the fund has poured $235 million into Arizona’s outdoor recreation. LWCF projects can be found in nearly every Arizona community, from trail improvements in Lost Dutchman State Park in Pinal County to the Pantano swimming pool in Pima County. The fund has worked to develop and to improve our outdoor paradises without tax-payer dollars for over 50 years and it extends to all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington D.C.
Despite all these benefits, Congress let the LWCF expire in September. Since its expiration, the fund has lost over $125 million in funding. That’s money for our parks and our outdoor recreation opportunities. It’s time that Congress reauthorize this famously bipartisan program! I call on Sens. Kyl and Flake and our representatives to stand up for Arizona by reauthorizing and fully funding the LWCF today.
Meagan Fitzgerald
Oro Valley
