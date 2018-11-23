To the Editor:
The current Congressional talk about lifting budget caps to strengthen the U.S. military makes absolutely no sense. We now spend multiples of what China and Russia and spend. Part of the answer is to end the war in Afghanistan. Can anyone explain what our military objective is in Afghanistan? The Taliban is strong as ever. And let's start at the question of why we have well over 150,000 troops deployed in over 100 countries around the world.
We are not the world policeman, and we've just been bogged down in a quagmire of three un-winable wars in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan. Do we need to support weapons sales to Saudi Arabia for their war against an outmatched Yemen? And before we commence another war let's make sure our Congress declares it according to our Constitution......not just let a Lyndon "Gulf of Tonkin" Johnson or George "WMD" Bush fool us into undeclared wars.
Jim Waldo
Green Valley
