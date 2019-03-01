Congress has decide once again and try to fix the hole in donut hole (out-of pocket) that they themselves have created. Here’s how Congress created the problem in the first place. Republican Rep. Billy Tauzin was chair of the Energy and Commerce at the time and wrote into the bill that Medicare wasn’t allowed to negotiate drug prices with Big Pharma. And in writing the 2003 (Medicare D) it barred the government from negotiating drug prices unlike the VA. The bill was passed in a 3 A.M. session of Congress with few Congressmen even knowing what was in the bill. (No surprise here) Two months after the passage of this bill Billy went to work as the head of Pharma, at 2Mil. a year. And in his final payday as head of Pharmaceutical Research and Manufactures of America he was paid $11.6 million in 2010 by getting the Obama administration to block any effort by Congress to re-negotiate the Medicare Drug Program.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.