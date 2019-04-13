Congress is part of the problem.
We are living in the last embers of the overload in daily dumps about the Mueller investigation and lo and behold there in our immediate future is the inevitable overload of political and divisiveness of an election season. I am beginning to wonder if Congress is working on any of the many problems in governing our country. We see endless reporting of investigations, hearings on alleged misconduct, court filings, political resolutions that go nowhere and more nonproductive activities that have nothing to do with making our country better. How long would it take to remove, by law, the magnet and incentives that draws asylum seekers to our borders? They could seek asylum in Mexico but Mexico doesn't have the same incentives that we have. All of the Democrat's energies appears not to make America a better place to live but are political with the goal to record a win for them and their party.
Rick Ricketson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.