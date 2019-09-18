Major news organizations previously conducted surveys asking Americans how satisfied they were with the job being done by congress.

After all of the polls were reported on average only 14% of those polled said congress was doing a good job while 86% did not approve of congress' performance.

Yet in every election cycle we re-elect over 90% of the incumbent candidates.

(Tell me again; what's the definition of insanity?)

Charles Nedrow

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments