Major news organizations previously conducted surveys asking Americans how satisfied they were with the job being done by congress.
After all of the polls were reported on average only 14% of those polled said congress was doing a good job while 86% did not approve of congress' performance.
Yet in every election cycle we re-elect over 90% of the incumbent candidates.
(Tell me again; what's the definition of insanity?)
Charles Nedrow
Northwest side
