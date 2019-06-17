In case you missed it, the acting head of Homeland Security, Kevin McAleenan, testifying before Congress, said the border situation would be so much better off had the "gang of eight's" comprehensive immigration bill (which passed the Senator in 2013 with 67 votes) been passed into law. Let's remember why it didn't become law: BECAUSE the Republican controlled House refused to even consider it! Well, history does repeat itself. The Republican( McConnell) controlled Senate is sitting on numerous House passed bills, bills which address everything from voting rights and election reform/security, DACA protections, gun background checks, etc.. McConnell won't let them be considered by the Senate- how familiar! Congressional inaction is killing our society! The Senate needs to consider those House-passed bills, amend as needed, but advance the legislative process. Conference committees can hammer out bills the majority can support and we can benefit from. Would the situation on our Southern border be so severe, if Congress acted back in 2013? At least one knowing official thinks not.
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.