With his latest tweets to Iran, Trump is trying to divert attention from his divisive, unconscionable behavior in Helsinki. What we witnessed there was a true repudiation of American democratic values as Trump belittled and alienated our long-standing European allies, dismissed the findings of U.S. intelligence agencies, and exalted strongman Putin on the world stage.
Our democracy is founded on the principle of checks and balances, yet in the face of blatantly unacceptable behavior by Trump, we have yet to see anything substantive come from our congressional leaders other than a few verbal comments of shock and dismay. We, the general public, are sidelined until November when we can exert our influence at the ballot box. My appeal to Congress — act NOW to uphold the values of this country and our democracy before irreparable damage is done to our republic.
Barb Hunsinger
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.