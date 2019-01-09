To make Congress more effective we need a modification in procedure. Many times one House of Congress passes legislation which is then totally ignored in the other House. After a bill is passed in one House, the other should be required to take it up and vote on it within 30 days. When the President sends the Senate nominations to office, the Senate should be required to hold hearings and a vote on each nomination within 60 days. In the House and Senate, 25% of members should be able to force a vote on a proposed bill.
The House just passed legislation to end the shutdown. The Senate should be required to vote on this legislation! Last year the Senate passed a comprehensive immigration bill. The House should have been required to vote on it! We must get back to having a functional government!
Bruce Billings
Midtown
