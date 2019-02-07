It used to be the government got things done by developing consensus between stakeholders — fostering cooperation and agreement. Seems as though this administration seeks to get it's way through leverage — having power over others.
Examples of this technique would include preventing immigration by threatening families with inhumane tactics, using 800,000 federal employees to get his wall, extorting NATO by threatening our withdrawal, negotiating trade though tariff wars, forcing cities and states to comply by threatening to withhold federal dollars, forcing politicians to comply by threatening to "primary" those that don't toe the line and trying to control public opinion by telling zillions of outright lies to confuse.
It used to be that using shady techniques to get ones way was frowned upon. Winning at all costs was unacceptable behavior.
Ed Murphy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.